Super Smash Bros. Fans Can't Get Enough of Sephiroth Kirby

Super Smash Bros. fans just can’t get enough of Sephiroth Kirby after the announcement today. Sora president Masahiro Sakurai ran through everything involving the Final Fantasy villain. But, one of the stars of the show was his favorite creation with spiky Anime hair. Kirby’s copy ability has been a crowd-pleaser since it debuted in the first game. But, as soon as Sephiroth was introduced, most fans immediately wondered what Nintendo would have up their sleeves for the pink puffball. He gets the trademark hair, but it looks like the mascot will keep the signature cutter blade used for the UP+B special. Altogether it’s a really funny bit when put alongside the Cloud Strife version of Kirby as well. Nintendo’s various accounts had a field day encouraging people to retweet the absurd images and add their commentary to what was going on. It’s been a banner day for the Smash community with so many details, hopefully, there’s even more fun in store.

Kirby’s hair gel budget just went way up. pic.twitter.com/6HZDseFYCX — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 17, 2020

Sephiroth was the big star of the presentation as Sakurai ran the villain through his paces on the livestream. Nintendo also made sure to announce the Sephiroth Challenge from today until December 22nd. Fans will have the chance to best the Final Fantasy character. If they prevail, they can unlock him early. However, the players will have needed to buy him outright or purchased the second Fighters Pass for the game before they can test their mettle.

