Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 10.0.0 Update Now Available, Patch Notes Released

A new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it will allow players to take on the game's new Sephiroth challenge. Revealed during today's Masahiro Sakurai presentation, the Sephiroth challenge will allow players to take on the Final Fantasy VII boss and unlock him before the fighter officially goes live on December 22nd. Players will still have to have paid for the Challenge Pack, or the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, however. While some issues have been patched as part of today's update, there have been no notable changes to any of the game's fighters.

Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below.

General The Sephiroth Challenge mode event has been added for a limited time. You can attempt this mode if you’ve purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Defeating Sephiroth will unlock him as a playable fighter and grant access to his stage. This mode will appear on the upper left of the main menu. Press the + Button to take on the challenge. Once the event period is over, the mode will become unavailable, but Sephiroth and his stage will be unlocked immediately for anyone who has purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



It will be interesting to see what fans think of Sephiroth as a fighter! The character is easily one of Square Enix's most recognizable, and one of the most iconic villains in all of gaming. It wouldn't be surprising to see the character become a favorite among Smash players for that reason alone, but it remains to be seen how the character will truly handle. As with any addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, however, discovering how to truly get the most out of any new character added to the game is often part of the fun!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Sephiroth can be purchased individually for $5.99, or as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

