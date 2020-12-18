Final Fantasy fans are thirsting over shirtless Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Nintendo faithful got a full walkthrough for the latest character reveal today. Masahiro Sakurai had one of those interesting presentations around everyone’s favorite spiky-haired villain. But, what might have drawn the most surprise is how many alternate costumes the One-Winged Angel had for this appearance. The P7 or P8 variation of his costume lends you all those abs while you’re trying to beat out the competition. Ever since the reveal of Sephiroth during The Game Awards, the Smash community has been on fire trying to figure out how the character would play. That short clip during the show led to so many memes, including that infamous still of Mario being subtly impaled on the villain’s legendary weapon. So, check out all the flustered responses down below as the developer clearly knew what he was doing.

If that weren’t enough hype, Nintendo also announced the Sephiroth Challenge for the game earlier today. From now until December 22nd, players can face off against the Final Fantasy baddie before his official release. If you can KO Sephiroth, you get access to the character before that vaunted release date. There’s also a new stage called Northern Cave to collect as well. So, it’s a great time for Smash Bros. fans headed into the Christmas holiday. However, you have to have already purchased the One-Winged Angel separately or the Fighters Pass Volume 2 to get access to the brand new mode. That isn’t going to stop anyone from forking over that cash though.

How quickly will you be completing the Sephiroth Challenge? What was your favorite announcement today? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses here: