Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Terry Bogard Is Now Available

He’s finally here! Terry Bogard of Fatal Fury franchise fame has officially arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character’s release follows a nearly 50-minute livestream earlier this morning that saw the reveal of Terry’s moves, new stages, guest characters, and more. (But don’t go looking for Mai Shiranui, however.) Anyone that’s purchased the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass — or just the Challenger Pack 4 — should be able to play as the new fighter right now.

“By featuring an iconic fighting game character like Terry Bogard, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate expands its legacy as the quintessential love letter to the past and future of gaming,” Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a press release announcing Terry’s availability. “As Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to grow its roster of fighters, stages and music through downloadable content, we hope players will enjoy meeting both new friends and familiar faces that bring the game to life in unexpected ways.”

At this point, there’s just one more unannounced fighter to be added to the aforementioned Fighters Pass. Given the wide variety of possible inclusions, there’s genuinely no telling who might crop up next. Will the DOOM franchise make an appearance? What about, say, another classic Mario title? (Doomguy and Genos are both rumored future inclusions.)

Here’s Terry Bogard’s full art, straight from Nintendo:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and its lighter kin, the Nintendo Switch Lite. There is still another unannounced DLC fighter left to join the game beyond Terry Bogard as part of the already announced set of slots, but it’s unclear exactly who that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo’s fighting game right here.