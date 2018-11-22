‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Early Retail Copy Spotted, New Classic Mode Screens Leaked

We are just two weeks away from the glorious release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, but it seems that some fighter fans have gotten their hands on their retail copy early.

Some spoilers for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate follow.

The first spotted retail copy made its way over onto 4Chan, but Twitter user Super Smash Bros. Ultimate News reportedly verified the claim, though the retail copy leaker “promises” not to spoil anything from the game’s campaign, World of Light.

We were able to privately confirm that this is indeed real. The person claims to have no interst in spoiling anything in regards to World of Light or Classic Mode. However, it should be noted that if one copy is out in the wild, it is very likely that there may be more. //t.co/289geBTZht — Super Smash Bros Ultimate News (@SSBUNews) November 22, 2018

Though the offer to not spoil is there, that didn’t stop some users from being worried all the same. For those interested in seeing more from the Classic Mode, you can check out the following tweets below:

Filtraciones de Smash Bros modo clásico#SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoSwitch leaks Smash pic.twitter.com/MRXOVyDDoi — Luis Fernando Mendoza Arias (@ferdkssb48) November 22, 2018

As for when everyone else gets the game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops for Nintendo Switch players on December 7th. To learn more about the upcoming fighter, here’s how Nintendo promotes the game:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

Are you excited for the next entry into the famed Super Smash Bros. franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, and feel free to check out our previous coverage to learn even more about what’s on the way.

