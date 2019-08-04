Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Headline Evo 2019 Finals

While the exact lineup of video games being officially featured at the upcoming Evo 2019 tournament has been known for some time now, the finals schedule for various fighting games has not. It was revealed today, however, that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Nintendo’s latest and greatest entry in the series — will serve as the main event. Historically, one Street Fighter game or another has done so.

This marks the first time that a Super Smash Bros. video game has headlined the Evolution Championship Series, which is commonly shortened to Evo. This comes hot on the heels of the reveal last week that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate saw an incredible final tally of 3,492 registered competitors at Evo 2019. While it’s certainly a notable number of entrants, it’s worth noting that the game was not available for competition at last year’s event, and this year also saw Super Smash Bros. Melee finally removed from the schedule.

The official finals scheduled was revealed today by Evo president Joey Cuellar. You can check out the full schedule below:

Evo 2019 Finals Order!

Friday = SC6

Saturday = UNIST ==> DBFZ ==> SAMSHO ==> MK11

Sunday = BBTAG ==> SFV ==> TEKKEN 7 ==> SMASH#Evo2019 — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 22, 2019

While this doesn’t actually list out times, it does indicate days and order. SoulCalibur VI finals will take place Friday, while Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st], Dragon Ball FighterZ, Samurai Shodown, and Mortal Kombat 11 finals will be on Saturday. Sunday concludes everything with BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in that order.

Evo 2019 is scheduled to take place August 2nd through August 4th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. An exact schedule of events has yet to be posted, but Evo 2019’s official website should update in the near future given the event’s proximity.