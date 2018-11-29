‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Director On Why Kirby Survived In ‘The World of Light’

When Nintendo revealed their single-player mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with World of Light, fans immediately reacted to the surprisingly emotional turn of events. In a world where everyone dies and is instead replaced by evil clones – only one survives: Kirby. But how the hell did this little guy ball of cuteness survive all of that?! The Director gave us a little insight into just that.

Masahiro Sakurai recently took to his usual column over at Famitsu (translation courtesy of Ryokutya) and he was not shy about admitting that really – it came down to personal bias. It turns out, he just really, really digs the character and his love for the adorable Kirby was a key reason behind his survival.

But it wasn’t all about “I like this one, so they live.” The director also added that the creative team only wanted one character to survive and their survival had to be believable. Because of that, Kirby was one of the ones that had all of those checkmarks checked as for what it would take to weather an event at this magnitude.

One thing is for sure, after that emotional reveal (come on, Pikachu, you broke our hearts!), the arrival of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch can’t seem to get here soon enough. With an incredible storyline for World of Light, and an incredible roster for the game mode we know and love, this is going to be the “ultimate” Smash for long-time fans and newcomers to the series.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018. To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

