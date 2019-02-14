‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Joker DLC Release Window Revealed

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Joker DLC will be out by the end of April, Nintendo confirmed during its latest Nintendo Direct.

February’s Nintendo Direct featured Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only briefly as it teased the next update for the game and said the Spring season will be a big one for the game, but it also gave a slight update on Joker from Persona 5. During the Direct, it was confirmed that Nintendo plans on having the first paid DLC character released by the end of April. No official release date was announced, though there’s a chance it could come earlier than the end of that month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker’s initial reveal came during The Game Awards where a surprise trailer revealed that the thief fighter from the Persona series will be crossing over to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Details on how Joker will play in Nintendo’s massive fighting game haven’t been revealed yet, but the game’s creator Masahiro Sakurai did share an update on the fighter’s development not long ago to say the process was moving along smoothly. Sakurai is known to be a big fan of the Persona series, so Joker should be in good hands with the game director.

“Early on in release day, we revealed that Persona 5’s protagonist, Joker, is going to join Ultimate’s roster as another fighter,” Sakurai said. “Joker is the first of Ultimate’s DLC characters, so the character isn’t at a stage in development where he’s playable yet. That being said, development has been progressing soundly. As readers familiar with my columns may already know, I personally have a lot of respect for P5. I really think that working on this character has been an endless source of motivation for me.”

Nintendo’s Direct that teased the release of Joker also announced that new Amiibos for the various fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be released soon.

Joker will be the first paid DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Piranha Plant technically being the first post-release character that was offered to anyone who registered their copy of the game. Piranha Plant can be purchased at a later date for anyone who didn’t get the fighter in time.