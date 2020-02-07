Disney Reportedly Denied Nintendo From Putting Sora in Super Smash Bros.

According to a new report, Nintendo wanted to add Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora to Super Smash Bros., but Disney rejected the proposal. The news comes way of Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan, who previously worked as an editor at Game Informer. Khan is also known for his scoops pertaining to the Japanese games maker. That said, according to the Kinda Funny host, Nintendo “absolutely approached Disney” about adding Sora to the long-running, best-selling, and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, but, for some reason, Disney told them to get lost. More specifically, Khan relays that it was Disney Japan blocking the deal.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, and Khan doesn’t note when all of this went down. In other words, is this still Disney’s position or has Nintendo not followed-up since getting inexplicably shot down? It’s unclear, but for now it looks like the nostalgic protagonist will not be coming to the platform fighter soon, which is sure to disappoint fans of the Nintendo game. Over the years, Super Smash Bros fans have asked for virtually every video game character in existence, but Sora is easily one of the most requested. In fact, at one point, there were rumors suggesting he would be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. For one, it’s unofficial information, and while Khan is widely considered a reliable source, there’s no way we can confirm these comments at the time. Further, even if this is all accurate, it may be dated information.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on platform fighter, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Sora in Smash? If not, who would you like to see Nintendo add to the series?

H/T, Nintendo Everything.