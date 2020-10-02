Talks of Minecraft DLC in Super Smash Bros. Have Been Going on for Years

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC fighter is Steve and other characters from Minecraft, a crossover that’s long been a request from many people within the community. But like any Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC announcement, it left some people wondering why their wishlist characters weren’t chosen and why Minecraft was prioritized over others. As it turns out though, the talks of Minecraft coming to the Super Smash Bros. franchise have been going on for years now.

Daniel Kaplan, the first employee hired at Mojang who occasionally drops interesting bits of information about Minecraft, shared some insights into the Super Smash Bros. discussions on Twitter following the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC announcement. Kaplan floated a question to his followers after the reveal to ask them if they could guess when the discussions about getting Minecraft content into Super Smash Bros. started. He responded soon afterwards to say that the talks had been going on for “at least five” years before the announcement was made.

Kaplan clarified afterwards that that’s when the talks first started and that there’s no telling how long it’s actually been since the implementation began in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

3 is not enough. At least five — Kaplan (@Kappische) October 1, 2020

That’s when talks started at least. No idea when implementation started :) — Kaplan (@Kappische) October 1, 2020

Even though we didn’t learn the answers to those sorts of questions from the initial reveal, there’s a good chance we’ll get an answer to them soon during the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event that’s taking place on Saturday. Nintendo announced immediately after the Minecraft DLC reveal that game director Masahiro Sakurai would take part in a follow-up presentation scheduled for October 3rd where we’d get an in-depth look at the Minecraft content coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The event is scheduled to last around 45 minutes, so there’s plenty of opportunity there to learn much more about the DLC.

Tune-in for an in-depth look at the new #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Steve & Alex from @Minecraft, with Director Masahiro Sakurai on 10/3 at 7:30am PT.

The video presentation takes place just before Minecraft Live & will be roughly 45 minutes long. 📺: https://t.co/9LBwNViHly pic.twitter.com/bvAaGzjcjA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Minecraft DLC does not yet have a release date, though it’d be smart to keep an eye on the event tomorrow in case that’s announced there.