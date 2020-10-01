Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Event Will Give In-Depth Look at Minecraft DLC

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players got their first look at the Minecraft DLC coming to the game during a big reveal featuring commentary from game director Masahiro Sakurai, but that’s not all we’ll see on the Minecraft fighters. A follow-up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event was announced at the end of the presentation that’ll take place on October 3rd. It’ll feature Steve and Alex, two of the playable variants from the Minecraft DLC, and it’ll give us an in-depth look at the characters through around 45 minutes of footage.

The Minecraft-themed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event will take place on October 3rd at 7:30 a.m. PT, Nintendo and Sakurai announced. While there are four different versions of the DLC fighter that have been announced – those being Steve, Alex, an Enderman, and a Zombie – the presentation will apparently focus on Steve and Alex, though the remaining two will surely make an appearance.

If past Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showcases are anything to go off of, we’ll see a better look at their gameplay as Sakurai breaks down different Minecraft moves and combos for players to utilize. We saw glimpses of this gameplay during the brief presentation where the character was announced, but the follow-up presentations always give a much better idea of what type of characters the DLC additions will be.

Tune-in for an in-depth look at the new #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Steve & Alex from @Minecraft, with Director Masahiro Sakurai on 10/3 at 7:30am PT.

The video presentation takes place just before Minecraft Live & will be roughly 45 minutes long. 📺: https://t.co/9LBwNViHly pic.twitter.com/bvAaGzjcjA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

There will be no additional new fighters revealed other than Steve and Alex in this livestream. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Nintendo confirmed after announcing the next event that there won’t be any more fighters featured during the livestream other than the Minecraft content, so don’t expect to see any teases of anybody else who may come to the game later.

The event takes place on a Saturday which isn’t the norm for Nintendo, but it makes sense given the content and how it lines up with other Minecraft plans. Minecraft Live, the latest iteration of the annual Minecraft events featuring big news and updates on the latest developments in the franchise, is scheduled to take place on October 3rd at 9 a.m. PT. This means that Sakurai’s presentation for the Minecraft DLC should wrap up neatly before any sorts of pre-shows or other content is well underway for the Minecraft event.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Minecraft DLC does not yet have a release date.