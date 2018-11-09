‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Demo Coming to Best Buy

Earlier this year, Nintendo brought demos of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to select Best Buys across the United States. However, the selection of stores was pretty limited, and thus many players missed out on the chance to check out the highly-anticipated platform fighter early. But it appears Nintendo is remedying that problem.

It appears Best Buy will soon be rolling out a larger demo that will give more fans a chance to dabble with the Switch exclusive before it releases next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more widely-available demo hasn’t been officially announced, but one Twitter user spotted the game at a Best Buy demo kiosk earlier this week. And not long after the Tweet went live, the official Best Buy account responded, saying “the cat is out of the bag.”

So appearently Best Buy Switch kiosks are getting Smash Ultimate demos this week. Maybe other stores are getting them this week too? pic.twitter.com/LS5Hy31Y9U — Chase (@ChaseJ_T) November 6, 2018

The cat is out of the bag. — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 6, 2018

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate less than a month away, it’s no surprise that Nintendo is gearing up with a demo for one last sales push, and trying to remind more casual gamers before the holiday season gets too crazy.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and is slated to release next month on December 7. It will cost $59.99 USD.

For more news, information, and media on the platform fighter, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

For those that don’t know: this is set to be the biggest Super Smash Bros. roster yet, featuring every character in the series to date, plus a handful of new fighters, such as Petey Piranha. It will also come packing every stage up until now, plus a variety of new moves, modes, and other content.