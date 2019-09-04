Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals New DLC Character, Banjo-Kazooie Now Available

Today, during a brand-new Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that Banjo-Kazooie, the game’s third DLC character previously announced at E3, is now available to download. Yes, that’s right, the character from yesteryear is available to use today. Meanwhile, Nintendo also revealed that Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury will be the next game’s next DLC fighter. But that’s not all. Nintendo also confirmed more DLC characters are now coming than just five. How many exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but expect at least a few more.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the exclusive by clicking right here. In recent and related news, two Nickelodeon artists have created the ultimate crossover of all-time: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate x Nickelodeon characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our official review of the game.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three with your thoughts of the news or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Were you impressed with today’s Nintendo Direct? What was your favorite announcement?