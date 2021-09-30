Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Drops Major Hint at Final DLC Character

Nintendo may have just accidentally deconfirmed a wide range of characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character slot. On October 5, Nintendo will reveal the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Between the likes of Sora, Master Chief, Crash Bandicoot, Kratos, Waluigi, and Doomguy, there’s a wide range of characters in demand. That said, if you’re hoping to see a character that has wings, you best prepare yourself for disappointment.

Starting on October 1, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s “Things With Wings” tournament will begin and last three days. As the name suggests, the tournament is limited to characters with wings. How does this have anything to do with the game’s final DLC character? Well, it suggests the final DLC character won’t have wings, otherwise this tourney would be held until after the character is in the game.

For now, it’s worth taking this for what it is, which is speculation. However, it’s reasonable speculation making the round as the only other explanation is that the tournament is releasing now because the game won’t be getting any more tournaments after the final DLC character releases, which is possible, but unlikely and so far unspecified.

According to the latest rumors and leaks, the game’s final DLC character may be Sora from Kingdom Hearts, a character Super Smash Bros. fans have been dying to see long before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but a character many also assumed would never be added due to Disney. And these assumptions may prove true, but right now, Sora looks like the most likely final DLC character alongside Master Chief from Halo, who has also been the subject of some scuttlebutt. For what it’s worth, neither characters have wings.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon it will also be available via the Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.