Could Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Be Adding a League of Legends Character?

Could a character from League of Legends end up being the final DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Well, the idea might not be as far-fetched as you would think. Nintendo is poised to reveal the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate early next month on October 5, and as it turns out, this date happens to line up with something major that is happening with League of Legends on the same date.

Notably, October 5 happens to be the same day in which the 2021 League of Legends World Championship kicks off. This is arguably the biggest esports event of the year and it happens to coincide with a handful of major in-game activities for League of Legends itself. To see that Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation is happening on the same day could tell us that both events are somehow related to one another.

Now, if you think that this is something that just happens to be a coincidence, Nintendo has shown in recent history that it will reveal new fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in proximity to larger events. Just last year, Minecraft’s Steve was revealed to be joining the game in a presentation that took place in proximity to MineCon, which is the year’s biggest event dedicated to Minecraft. As such, perhaps the fact that both the League of Legends World Championship and this new Smash presentation are happening on the same day isn’t a simple coincidence.

Obviously, the big caveat that many fans would surely have with this idea of League of Legends crossing over into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is that the game has no history on Nintendo platforms. And while that might be true for the time being, it won’t be true in perpetuity. Riot Games has already revealed that it’s planning to bring the mobile title, League of Legends: Wild Rift, to Nintendo Switch at some point in the future. With this in mind, perhaps Riot Games wants to use Smash as a bigger way to finally integrate Nintendo’s platform.

So what do you think about this theory? Is there any chance that a LoL representative could make their way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.