The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Gets Disappointing Update From Nintendo Insider

A Nintendo insider has shared a disappointing update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and its potential release date on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Unfortunately, the update doesn't divulge much, but what it does share is certainly going to disappoint the many Nintendo fans looking forward to the game since it was announced over three years ago. In short, it sounds like fans of The Legend of Zelda will continue to need to be patient.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo insider and leaker Samus Hunter, briefly mentions the highly-anticipated sequel in a larger info dump on Nintendo and its slate of upcoming games. Speaking to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 specifically, the Nintendo insider notes they "doubt" there will be news about the game at September's rumored Nintendo Direct. At most, the leaker anticipates a "small notice that we'll see it in a few months."

Unfortunately, this is where the update ends. Suffice to say, we won't see the game anytime in the immediate future, but it sounds like a 2021 update is still possible, and it could come alongside an announcement that a couple of games from the series' past are being remade.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While many consider the source in question reputable and reliable, it doesn't change the fact that this is all information of the unofficial variety. Further, it's not exactly clear how much of this is completely source-based intel versus speculation.

Of course, Nintendo could squash all of this with a comment, but it almost never comments on rumors, reports, or leaks unless they are high profile.