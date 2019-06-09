Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Next DLC Fighter Will Be Revealed on Tuesday

Today, Nintendo revealed when it will announce and reveal the second DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And as you would expect, it confirmed the reveal will take place on Tuesday, June 11, during its E3 Direct. Unfortunately, Nintendo didn’t divulge any further details. Not only do we have no clue who it could be, but we don’t how much time is going to be dedicated to the fighter. That said, some fans believe not only will Nintendo reveal the character during the Direct, but will then release the fighter right then and there too.

While we don’t have any clue who Nintendo is adding, there was a recent tease from an industry insider suggesting that Banjo-Kazooie will be the game’s second DLC fighter. Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but it does come from a pretty reliable source. As you may know, Banjo has long been rumored for Smash, so the idea that the character from yesteryear may finally make his way into the roster isn’t that crazy.

Other rumors have suggested Crash Bandicoot will be added, while some think it may be a Marvel hero. Whatever the case, Nintendo rarely disappoints with its selections, so fans of the platform fighter should be in for a treat.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the platform fighter, click here. Meanwhile, for what we think of the new installment in the long-running series, check out our review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”