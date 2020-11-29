xQc Has NSFW Meltdown While Playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

✖

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is back on Twitch after being temporarily banned from the platform for his participation in a stream sniping incident. During a recent stream, the former Overwatch pro found himself playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch, or more specifically Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Online, which quickly frustrated the player with its lag. At one point, while playing with Cloud against a player using Lucia, the lag became so bad it made the game virtually unplayable, which in turn triggered a signature xQc meltdown.

"Hey, congrats man. Congrats," said xQc after being finished off in a moment of extreme lag (which can be viewed right here). "I genuinely hope that you spend your entire life getting good at this piece of s**t f*****g game. And you go to your local tournament and win enough money to buy a f*****g router you broke as p****y."

The streamer continued:

"I f*****g hate this game. It's so trash. Holy s**t. Oh my God. Get a router man. I can't man. This s**t is f*****g trash dude. Get me out of here dude, holy s**t."

By the end of the tirade, xQc seemed to be laughing off the situation, suggesting the moment was more surface-level rage than anything. That said, he's not the first person to rage at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate over lag, and he won't be the last. Lag is a big issue in all fighting games, but it's especially bad in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched back in December 2018, it had issues with lag and connectivity, and while Nintendo has made marginal improvements to alleviate these issues, it hasn't been enough. To some extent, there's only so much Nintendo can do, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement.

