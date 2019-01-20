Piranha Plant Will Join ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster Next Month

The iconic enemy from the Super Mario series, Piranha Plant is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next month, if you purchased the game early enough that is.

The news comes way of an update on the Nintendo Switch news feed. According to the post, which also reminds players to claim their Gold Points before the end of this month so that you can receive the fighter for free — the plant with a big mouth will become available “around” February. Prior to this, the release window of the DLC was just a more broad “early 2019.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, if you haven’t already claimed Piranha Plant, the download code to redeem the character will be emailed to you within 72 hours once you’ve purchased the base game from the eShop or claimed your Gold Points manually with a physical copy of the game. If you don’t purchase the game and redeem the Gold Points before the end of the month, you’ll miss out on nabbing the fighter for no extra cost.

However, when PP will release for standalone purchase hasn’t been revealed. He will be, but for now Nintendo just says it will be sometime in “2019,” and that it isn’t apart of the game’s first Fighter Pass.

As you may know, PP has never featured in any previous game in the series, aka it’s a brand-new addition. This also means players have no clue what to expect. It could be the next big thing in competitive Smash, or it could be a flop.

For more on the fighter — its attacks, moves, taunts, final smash, and screenshots — click here.

Hype has definitely died down for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a bit as this month drags on and new 2019 releases start rolling in. However, as new DLC fighters are added into the game, this should change. And going off previous Smash games, Ultimate should have legs and be talked about for years to come.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more news on the critically-acclaimed platform fighter and best-seller, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you looking forward to the addition of Piranha Plant?