Long Delayed Rat Queens Game Gets Major Update (And It’s Actually Good News)

There have been a number of games that were initially announced and, for some reason or another, never ended up becoming a reality, and it’s always a shame that no one gets to play those games. Games like Star Wars 1313 and Wonder Woman come to mind, but then you have other games that, after long development cycles, finally end up being released. A long-delayed Rat Queens game has had one of those challenging development journeys, but after a recent major update, there’s actually good news.

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In 2021, there was a Kickstarter campaign for a Rat Queens board game by Deep Water Games, and while it funded with over $338,000 pledged, the company never finished the project or shipped the games out to backers. Since then Rat Queens co-creator Kurtis J. Wiebe has been working to deliver on the project, and now after five years, the new update has revealed the game is going to be a part of a new Backerkit campaign, and not only will it be an updated version with new art and enhanced gameplay, but those who originally backed the game will get the game without having to pay for it all over again.

This Looks Like The Rat Queens Game Fans Have Been Waiting For

Wiebe posted two updates on the original campaign page, revealing the plans moving forward for the game and how they are attempting to right the wrongs of the previous company. Wiebe revealed that the game not only features new box art (which you can see above), but also brand new art from co-creator Roc Upchurch across every part of the game. Everything’s been redrawn, including cards, villains, tokens, boards, bosses, and more.

The gameplay was updated and solicited from the original design, and there are even a few secret perks that will be available in the campaign. There will also be 3 unique villain factions set in the Rat Queens world that are exclusive to this game, and as a whole, there will be 27 characters and 3 bosses.

As for the campaign, the game and the campaign are being handled by Wiebe’s newly formed company, Talespinner Games, and they have been working on the game behind the scenes for over a year. It has been a challenging journey, especially since there was no budget or income available from the original Kickstarter. The Backerkit campaign will be to secure enough funding to complete the art assets and cover the manufacturing costs of the game.

If the campaign is successful and funded, everyone who backed the original campaign will receive a copy of the game without any additional cost. After the campaign launches, backers can verify their Kickstarter email and pledge to gain access to a private tier, which will allow them to claim their copy of the game for $0. There will be add-ons that can supplement the core game, but they are not necessary to receive your copy.

Those who supported the original game can head here for the links and information to verify their pledges. As for those who want to back the new game for the first time, the Backerkit campaign will launch this summer.

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