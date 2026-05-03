PlayStation Gives Away Free Saros PS5 Download

PlayStation has surprised PS5 users with a free Saros giveaway, though it’s not for the game itself. Those who want to play the new PS5 exclusive released by Housemarque and Sony last week are paying a full $70 on the PlayStation Store, and this is unlikely to change anytime soon. In fact, it may not change until the holiday season, when it will certainly get its first discount if it hasn’t happened already. In the meantime, those who have the game and are enjoying it or are eagerly awaiting this discount do have a few new free downloads to enjoy.

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Today, on Sunday, May 3, the aforementioned duo combined to release six free Saros PSN avatars that PS5 — and PS4 — users can download and use as their profile pictures. PlayStation doesn’t do this for every release, but it has been increasingly doing it for marquee releases. Interestingly enough, the last Housemarque release, Returnal, did not get this treatment. So perhaps this represents its internal elevation in the PlayStation portfolio. That said, how long these avatars are going to be available for, we do not know. The lack of information suggests they are permanent free additions, but this has not been confirmed. In the past, we’ve seen it go both ways, where the avatars were permanent offers, and where they had an expiration date. Below, you can check out the new free PSN avatars for yourself:

One of the Best Games of 2026 So Far

We are closing in on the halfway point of the season, and Saros is the 4th highest-rated game of 2026, per Metacritic, thanks to its score of 87. This puts it only behind Mewgenics, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pokémon Pokopia. At 87, it is probably going to fall just outside of Game of the Year conversation, or at least this is what happens most years with such a score. That said, it has been a slow year so far, and if GTA 6 hits its holiday release date, a lot of games are going to move themselves out of the way into 2027, thinning out the pack, which would help Saros’ case and chances. Right now, though, it’s a firm Game of the Year contender, though, for what it is worth, we were not overly impressed in our official review, which notes the new PS5 game is a step back from its aforementioned predecessor, Returnal.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.