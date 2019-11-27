Resident Evil is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this week. More specifically, Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch fighting game is going to be getting Resident Evil spirits later this week on November 29, with the event, which will feature four new spirits, lasting a total of five days. These four characters include Chris, Leon, Jill, and Wesker, and follow the new Pokemon Sword and Shield spirits the game added the previous week.

As you may know, the bigger news here is that this essentially confirms we won’t be getting any Resident Evil DLC characters in the game. Further, it seems to possibly suggest we won’t be getting any Capcom characters, which is relevant because a new rumor claims that the title’s next DLC fighter is Dante from Devil May Cry.

Conquer the looming fear! For 5 days starting 11/29, Chris, Leon, Wesker, and Jill will appear on the Spirit Board in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/fgHSZgyY8m — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 27, 2019

For those that missed it: a rumor has been making the rounds that claims the game’s next DLC character is Dante of Devil May Cry fame, however, there’s not much backing the rumor. Despite this, it’s the hot one in the game’s community right now. That, and the previous rumor, which made an even bolder claim that Gordon Freeman from the Half-Life series will be the game’s next DLC character. Of course, these are only rumors, meaning the chances they are legit aren’t great, but crazier and more dubious claims have come true in the past.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.