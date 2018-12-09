‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Is the Fastest-Selling ‘Smash’ Game In The UK Ever

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest releases this year, and the numbers are starting to roll in showing just how big the Nintendo Switch exclusive is.

This past week’s UK retail sales numbers have just come in, and not only is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the fastest-selling game to date for the series, it’s almost now the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game ever.

In the process of achieving the latter, the game surpassed the sales of both Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee combined.

Compared to past entries the game’s launch sales are up a wild 302 percent more than the most recent Super Smash Bros. game on Wii U, 233 percent higher than Super Smash Bros. for 3DS, and even 62.5 percent higher than Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s launch sales on Wii.

And all of this was achieved despite physical sales declining year-over-year. Digital sales aren’t included, and as you may know, each year the digital market grows and eats further into the physical market, which makes this even more impressive.

It also comes off the back of it being revealed that the game is top of Amazon’s best-selling videos games list. So, it’s wins for Nintendo all across the board.

In the process of shooting up to the number one spot on the UK retail market sales chart, FIFA 19 has been pushed from the top and actually into third, behind Red Dead Redemption 2, which holds onto its place at number two.

Meanwhile, the week’s other big release — Just Cause 4 — comes in two spots lower than its predecessor, Just Cause 3, with sales down 61.5 percent. However, with digital sales included, it looks like the game may have actually outsold the original Just Cause, which released back in 2006. Still, not a great showing for Square Enix and Avalanche.

Meanwhile, Darksiders III has completely fallen off the top 40 after a mediocre debut week that saw it come in at number 22.

Anyway, here’s the full top ten for the week ending on December 8. Again, it’s important to note the sales chart is exclusive to the UK and doesn’t include digital sales.

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. FIFA 19

4. Battlefield V

5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition

6. Just Cause 4

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

8. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

9. Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu

10. Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

Thanks, GamesIndustry.