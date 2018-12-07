‘Persona’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Joker In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo absolutely dominated this year’s Game Awards! Between the incredible Marvel Ultimate Alliance reveal and the addition of Persona’s Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s easy to get lost in the hype. Now that the ceremony is done and players are diving into their own Super Smash experience now that it’s out on the Nintendo Switch, the excitement regarding the upcoming character continues to grow at an awesome pace.

Though he’s not available right now, he will arrive with the first Challenger Pack in early 2019. But just because he’s not here yet doesn’t mean people are stoked:

I…. am so damn happy right now… WE GETTING JOKER IN SMASH… PERSONA 5 COMING TO SMASH BROS! #TheGameAwards #SMASHBROSULTIMATE #Persona5 — Jakejames Lugo (@VenomousFatman1) December 7, 2018

JOKER FROM PERSONA 5 IN SMASH BROS ADFJHGBADLJFGBCKVNXZCKJV;XZCV;XZLKC;NVJK

IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/0O2WSyjhhC — JOKER MAIN BTW (@alpharadtv) December 7, 2018

Never in my life.

I thought I’d hear Ryuji say.

Smash Bros?! For real?!

That. Is. Fucking. Amazing.

I WISH I SAW IT LIVE BUT JOKER IS THE LAST FIGHTER I EXPECTED AND I’M REALLY GLAD HE’S MADE IT!! BLESS UP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Chloe ☆ @ Smash Bros? For real?! (@poltergayy) December 7, 2018

That it my main will be Joker in Smash Bros. If anyone doubts my fan boying right now, they never seen the big ol Persona 5 logo tattooed on my arm. — Ricky Chavez (@Rickyiism) December 7, 2018

“Joker will look ugly in Smash Bros. engine”

Babe, they put Belmont, Shulk, Cloud, Snake, Bayonetta, Ryu and Ken. You really think he won’t fit?! pic.twitter.com/rE4PWnP71w — Altair Neto (@altairkyeonu) December 7, 2018

Joker from Persona 5 is joining Smash. Here’s @garfep’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/yg0GIxdKl9 — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) December 7, 2018

Needless to say, the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate title is definitely earning the right to call itself "ultimate." With so many oddball characters added to the roster, the latest entry into this beloved franchise makes it seem like anything is possible.

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch.