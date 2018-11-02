‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan’s DLC Dream Literally Comes True

Yesterday, Nintendo held a brand new Direct that showed off so much more about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch. One of the reveals was that the Piranha Plant from the Mario games has been added to the fighter roster, but apparently one fan already knew that – at least in their dreams.

Twitter user ‘Dyla_Bell_Sky’ took to the social media platform to reveal that they are already knew this character was added – at least unintentionally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I had a weird dream that I was at a smash tournament and none of the setups had DLC characters, but a piranha plant was a playable character so I played as him instead lol pic.twitter.com/I4SHkpSQln — Dyla (@dyla_bell_sky) February 19, 2018

The caption reads, “I had a weird dream that I was at a smash tournament and none of the setups had DLC characters, but a piranha plant was a playable character so I played as him instead.”

Dreams do come true – literally, apparently.

The latest reveal won’t be available with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first arrives next month, but it will be added into the game with their announced post-launch DLC plans.

Though this fighter will be a paid DLC character, there is a way for fans to get it for free for a limited-time. Simply register Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Nintendo account before January 31st, and the Piranha Plant is yours for free.

If the deadline isn’t met, the Plant will retail for $5.99, as will the other remaining five fighters that Nintendo has yet to reveal regarding future DLC. A bundle will also be available, and that will cost $24.99.

When Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 7th, it will come with 74 fighters at launch with more on the way once the game releases. Nintendo is truly putting the “Ultimate” in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, making this the dream game that fans of the Big N have been waiting for.

What do you think about the roster so far? What characters are you hoping make the cut for DLC release? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!