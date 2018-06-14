Save 20% on ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ For The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo finally took the wraps off of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch during their E3 press conference, and we learned the game will feature every single character from the series history. EVERY SINGLE CHARACTER! Officially, that means that there are 66 fighters in total (including Ridely), which undoubtedly makes it one of the biggest crossover games ever made. You can take a closer look at the game via the trailer above.

That having been said, $48 for the physical copy isn’t a bad price to pay for all of this epic awesomeness, but you’ll only be able to get that price if you’re an Amazon Prime member that orders during the pre-order period. You get your pre-order in right here until December 7th. If you’re committed to getting this game, it’s best to grab the discount early just in case anything changes. Plus, you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll get any extra discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

From Nintendo:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will include every single fighter ever featured in the series’ nearly two-decade run, making it one of the biggest crossover events in gaming history. Fans can enjoy returning favorites like Ice Climbers and Pokémon Trainer, as well as newly announced fighters like Ridley from the Metroid series and Inkling from the Splatoon series. The game supports a variety of controller options, including Nintendo GameCube controllers (original or newly designed), Joy-Con controllers or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. With Nintendo Switch, players can throw down whenever and wherever they like in Handheld or Tabletop mode while enjoying online play.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wasn’t the only game Nintendo discussed today. You might be interested to hear that Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch was revealed, and that game is also available to pre-order with a 20% Prime discount. As you will see in the trailer above, Super Mario Party looks like it will make creative use of the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities when it drops on October 5th.

