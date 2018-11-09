‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Solid Snake’s Butt Used To Suck, But It Got Better

Back when Nintendo first unveiled Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch during E3 2018, fans couldn’t help but to notice that Solid Snake was a little heavy on the Snake, less so on the Solid … at least when looking at that once-glorious tooshie. Luckily, the design team was on it and after the latest reveal, we’ve seen that butt that just won’t quit return to its former glory and we couldn’t be happier.

Case and point – the original toosh:

Now, the comeback:

Sakurai and his team did it. They really fixed Snake’s ass. Legends. //t.co/RCYlpvBpqg — Chwistopher (@Loudwindow) November 8, 2018

Mister Snake, Sir, pic.twitter.com/SkYQ8xRoey — edboy @ 2 days until bbkaz (@transsnake) November 8, 2018

Clearly, fans were thrilled:

THEY GAVE HIM HIS BOOTY BAAAAAAAAAAAACK pic.twitter.com/t53B8ksqxT — ☆ Ｇ Ｒ Ｅ Ｇ ☆ #TeamNobody (@gregory_mincey) November 8, 2018

A FOUR COURSE MEAL pic.twitter.com/i06Z5aOpQK — SNAKE KIIIIIIICK (@AGoshDarnCat) November 8, 2018

The outcry was real, you guys. People were upset. Butts were missing, how can he fight when he doesn’t have a posterior?! These are the real questions people! Now Snake can live his best life with the booty that he deserves. We have faith in you, Snake! You can do it!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! What do you think about the case of the missing booty and its breathtaking return? Justice for Snake, anyone? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

For more about the game itself:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

