‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Adds Stage Builder, Video Editor, and More

It would seem that some companies have decided to get the E3 festivities started a bit earlier than expected. First, we learned official details about the PlayStation 5, then Microsoft came in and announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which then led to Nintendo dropping a min-Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the video, which can be seen above, we finally learn that Persona 5‘s Joker has a release date for the fighting game as well as plenty of details about the version 3.0 update for the title, which includes the previously leaked Stage Builder Mode, a Video Editor, and more.

The Stage Builder Mode allows players to do exactly what the name suggests: build their own stages. They can do this in either handheld mode or TV mode, and with the use of “new stage elements” and other fun stuff like various layers and decorative elements, their own stages can be built. Players can then access these stages from the Custom tab on the stage select screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this, a new Video Editor is being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This will allow players to drag videos into the editor, splice them however they want, add background music, and more. Once done, simply export it and either keep it to yourself, or share it for other players to see.

This brings us to the Shared Content mode, which will allow players from around the world to share their videos, stage creations, and Mii fighters. It will also allow players to download the stages and Mii fighters to try them out for themselves as well follow and upvote their favorite creators and creations.

Players will also now be able to view these creations in the Smash World app, which is part of the Nintendo Switch Online app on mobile devices. This will provide players with an opportunity to check out others’ stages and videos without having to boot up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If anything is appealing, simply add it to the queue and it will be downloaded the next time the game is started.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch, with the version 3.0 update arriving on April 17th, along with Joker from Persona 5.

What do you think about all of this? Excited for all of these new features for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Ready to finally duke it out as Joker? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!