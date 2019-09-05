Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Sans From Undertale

Today, Nintendo released Banjo-Kazooie into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and players of the Nintendo Switch exclusive seem to be enjoying the character. To accompany the stealth-release, Nintendo also announced the game’s next DLC character, Terry Bogard, the SNK character who was leaked ahead of the Direct. You can read more about the classic 90’s character right here. But that’s not the last surprise Nintendo had in store for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players.

Shortly after the Direct finished, it was revealed that Sans from Undertale was added to the game, kind of. More specifically, a Mii Gunner costume of Sans was added to the Nintendo Switch game. The costume comes with a special arrangement of Megalovania composed by Undertale creator, Toby Fox.

Yes. It’s true. You’ll be able to buy a Mii Gunner costume of Sans in Smash Brothers Ultimate later today! It’ll come with a special arrangement of Megalovania composed by me. It’s a huge honor to have something I created in Smash. Thank you so much Mr. Sakurai!!! pic.twitter.com/eKDhwSKOJj — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 4, 2019

As you’d expect, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans were ecstatic by the news, especially after the leaks sucked the hype from both of the aforementioned announcements.

Sans: Gets announced for Smash. Everyone to Banjo, even though he hasn’t been released yet: pic.twitter.com/T67Jh35db9 — S.Roy | Hotel Mario 2 hype (@Dr_1up) September 5, 2019

The Sans update is written from his first person perspective oh my god pic.twitter.com/cKGELO6fw5 — Hey, it’s Auxy 🌈 (@Auxiliary_Bro) September 4, 2019

DUDE SANS FIGHTING THE FKN PLANT IS THE BEST LITTLE DETAIL LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/tz9QHoasyj — FADEL – Master Of Hype (@MTLSaiyan) September 4, 2019

YOU CAN USE THE SANS HEADGEAR ON EVERYONE LETS GO pic.twitter.com/BjToAmtBR4 — Uhh (@Uhhncertain) September 5, 2019

As you may know, there were leaks in the past saying an Undertale character was coming to the game. In other words, it seems those stemmed from this.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch.