Super Sonic Has Fans Hyped For Sonic Frontiers After Trailer

Sonic Frontiers fans can't believe that the latest trailer showed off Super Sonic. Tokyo Game Show is quickly approaching and Sega decided to treat social media to a brand new clip from their game. There has been no shortage of massive enemies in the latest Sonic game, but the one in the trailer seems to be the biggest yet. That's not a problem for the titular hero as he quickly shifts to his golden mode with the help of the Chaos Emeralds. It's a nice ploy to get the fans hyped up after some of the discourse surrounding the game was a bit mixed. From conversations about that reveal trailer to debating the "Memory" stages from Frontiers, it's been a lot to take in. But, after the latest trailer, it seems that the hype has firmly set in and the fans are back on board. Check out Super Sonic's grand return for yourself right here.

Here's the official description for Sonic Frontiers: "Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds. As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

Put your skills to the test against titanic foes and more in Sonic Frontiers! pic.twitter.com/fCYEQJ1Ki4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 14, 2022

