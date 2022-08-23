Sonic Frontiers Fans Joke About Breath of the Wild Sequel Similarities

Sonic Frontiers fans are comparing the game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel. SEGA decided to crush social media today by releasing the full trailer for the upcoming game. Once it was out in the open, some viewers noticed some similarities between the newest Sonic entry and Nintendo's long-awaited game. The Hedgehog has a "cursed" arm in this new adventure and a lot of people couldn't help joking about how similar it was to Link's shiny new upgrade in the Breath of the Wild sequel. In the trailer for the Switch title, the Hero of Time's appendage is looking very spooky. The similarities between these two games don't end there though. When the first footage of Frontiers found their way onto the Internet, a lot of fans noticed the open-world direction and lush landscape. Just like today, there was a lot of Zelda chatter. Needless to say, the two games are probably going to be linked in players' minds as the release dates draw closer.

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," reads an official description of Sonic Frontiers. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

First Link and now Sonic in the newest Frontiers trailer is losing an arm 💀 pic.twitter.com/K74OoYW9J3 — Life (Playing Vesperia) (@LifeSaverZs) August 23, 2022

