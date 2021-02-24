Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game Announced

Taco Bell is getting its very own board game. ComicBook.com can exclusively confirm that Ravensburger will release Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, a fast, easy-to-learn card game later this year. In Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, players will gather various kinds of Taco Bell menu items, including crunchy tacos, bean burritos and Freezes, in an attempt to feed a Crew of Taco Bell fans. Each member of a player's Crew comes with specific cravings that need to be sated, and doing so will earn crave chips. Each crave-chip (tokens that look like actual chips) have a surprise amount of extra points, which players tally at the end of the game. Players also use "sauce cards" to help snag food items and win the game. Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game as either a quick game before a Taco Bell meal or as a way to kickstart game night.

You can check out some of the components of the game below:

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Taco Bell's menu contains multiple iconic menu items, even after the restaurant chain overhauled its menu last year. Taco Bell also isn't afraid to innovate, having recently announced a chicken taco to compete in the growing chicken competition between chains. Taco Bell has also recently announced a $5 Cravings box to help customers sate their hunger while remaining on a budget.

Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game is a game for 2-6 players and takes approximately 20 minutes to play. The game comes in a party pack-style box complete with a handle for easy carrying. The game also includes 112 meal cards, 50 crew cards, and 18 chip tokens. The game has a recommended retail price of $16.99 and will be released in June 2021. Ravensburger also recently announced a co-op board game based on classic episodes of Disney's Gargoyles.