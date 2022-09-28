Take-Two Splits With Outriders Developer Ahead of New Game

Over the last two years, Outriders developer People Can Fly has been hard at work on a new IP while working with Take-Two Interactive. The publishing agreement between the two companies for "Project Dagger" came to an end today, when Take-Two shared its intent to terminate the partnership. People Can Fly will retain all rights to the new IP, and has stated its desire to self-publish. In a post on the company's website, People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski stated that the two companies could still work together again in the future.

"I assume we will part on good terms, and I don't see reasons why we couldn't work with Take-Two on some other project in the future. We strongly believe in the Project Dagger's potential and are now committed to continue its development within our self-publishing pipeline," writes Wojciechowski. "The game is still in pre-production – our team is now focusing on closing combat and game loops and migrate from UE4 to UE5. I'm conscious that this decision will add investments on us, but self-publishing is part of our strategy. Of course, we are not ruling out working with a new publisher if this creates a compelling business opportunity."

No reason was provided for Take-Two's decision to step away for the project. Regardless, it seems that there are no hard feelings on the part of People Can Fly, or Wojciechowski might not be as open to working with them again in the future. It's possible that the project simply wasn't what the publisher was looking for.

At this time, very little has been revealed about "Project Dagger" other than the fact that it's a "new action-adventure IP." The development cycle for Outriders lasted about six years, so it's possible that this new game is still pretty early into development. For now, fans of the studio will just have to wait and see how things play out! In addition to this new IP, People Can Fly has six other games in various stages of production, including one that will be published by Square Enix.

