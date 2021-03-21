Target's Buy Two, Get One Free Video Game Sale Is Back

✖

Target's beloved Buy Two, Get One Free video game sale is back, giving gamers a great opportunity to snag a lot of different titles at a discounted rate. The sale includes titles on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. As with Target's previous versions of this offer, there are some rules and exceptions, but this time there are some pre-order games available, as well. Gamers will definitely want to price compare before buying, but there are a lot of good bargains to be found, and this sale offers a great chance to stock up!

The following games represent some of the titles included in the deal:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, Xbox)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4, Xbox One)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

NBA 2K21 (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

NHL 21 (PS4, Xbox One)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One)

Some of the games offered as part of the promotion have been available for some time, but there are several games that are more recent! Readers should keep in mind that some titles might be on sale on one platform, but not on another. Notably, the PS4 version of Persona 5 Strikers in included in the discount, while the Nintendo Switch version is not listed as part of the deal. It's unclear why that might be, but those interested in the sale will want to consult the full list, which can be found right here, while the list of pre-order games can be found right here. The promotion is available in stores and online.

In addition to the deal, gamers can also find discounts on "gaming & subscription gift cards." During the promotion, buyers can get buy one, get one 15% off on cards for Steam, Roblox, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Live Gold, and more. It just might be the best way to get a discount on games that aren't included in the current promotion!

The sale is live now and will run through March 27th.

Do you plan on taking advantage of Target's Buy Two, Get One free promotion? Which games do you plan on snagging?