Target Hosting Yet Another Buy Two, Get One Free Sale On Video Games

If you’ve been looking to stock up on video games (or, for that matter, board games and movies), Target has an interesting promotion making a return.

Per this report from The Couponing Couple, the retailer will kick off the sale starting on October 28, this Sunday, and running through November 3. During that time frame, you’ll be able to snag some great deals on video games, saving a good $60 once you purchase two of them.

The deal looks to cover a wide spectrum of games. Based on the ad that the Couple featured, these include such titles as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Starlink: Battle For Atlas, Mega Man 11, Lego The Incredibles, Just Dance 2019, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, SoulCalibur VI, Grand Theft Auto V, WWE 2K19, NHL 19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, FIFA 19, We Happy Few, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Forza Horizon 4 and NBA 2K19.

The same goes for movies and board games, so you can “mix and match” and the lowest priced item will be free of charge.

Now, there are a couple of exceptions that are worth pointing out. First off, the sale does not include the just-releasing Red Dead Redemption 2, so don’t think you’re going to get away with anything on that purchase. Also, a few of the Nintendo Switch games will be exempt from the deal, and while names weren’t named, we’re guessing these include such first-party releases as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2. We’re waiting on confirmation from Target, but this will likely be the case. Sorry, Nintendo fans.

Outside of that, though, this is a great opportunity to save on key game releases if you’ve been looking to stock up. Again, the sale is taking place from October 28 through November 3, so start saving your money for those deals now!

(There’s no word yet if it’s just in-store or online, but considering that Target has a penchant for honoring its specials in both places, don’t be surprised if you can do online shopping and set up for either pick-up or delivery.)