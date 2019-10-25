Riot Hopes to Bring Old Teamfight Tactics Champions Sets Back in the Future

Teamfight Tactics hasn’t officially gone beyond its first rotation of champions yet since Set 1 is still live in the League of Legends game mode, but Riot Games is already sharing its plans regarding future sets and the returns of old ones. As Set 2 makes its way to Teamfight Tactics with champions like Qiyana, Skarner, Lux, and Singed accompanying it, Riot said it won’t be forgetting about the current set and future rotations that are eventually removed to make way for newcomers. The current plan is to have old champion sets return for certain events with those champions accompanied by their set-specific items and rulesets as well.

Riot shared its plans for the future of Teamfight Tactics sets in a post on the League boards. Riot Meddler, the design director for League, reiterated that Set 2 which is called “Rise of the Elements” is currently available on the PBE servers for testing. For those who are worried about the content in place right now and that it might be removed for good, the Rioter reassured Teamfight Tactics players that there are plans to have old sets rotate back into the game at times.

What those plans look isn’t for sure yet since those plans haven’t been finalized, but Riot does have some ideas.

“Our plan is to bring older Sets back occasionally, potentially for things like a weekend tournament or as a change of pace for a couple of weeks as an alternative queue,” Riot Meddler said. “We don’t have an exact plan on that yet, but are working to make sure it’s technically possible right now. Likely approach would be that old Sets returning would bring Champions, Traits, Spatula items and set specific rules (e.g. Elemental Hexes from set 2) back with them. Updates to the fundamental game rules that have been made since by contrast will remain consistent across sets.”

The Rioter elaborated on that example by saying whenever Set 1 is brought back, there wouldn’t be any Elemental Hexes, but the board will be larger board in place within Set 2.

If you don’t have access to the PBE and haven’t been able to test out the new Set 2 champions yourself, you can see what they’re capable of here thanks to Riot’s full breakdown of the new champions, Elements, and Classes that everyone fits into.

Riot plans to release Teamfight Tactics Set 2 to live servers within Patch 9.22.