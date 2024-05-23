Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Reveals Radical Collector's Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Later this year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will give TMNT fans a chance to return to the world introduced in last summer's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film. Taking place after the events of the movie, the video game will replicate the same animation style. The game still doesn't have a set release date, but Outright Games has pulled back the curtain on deluxe and collector's editions that will be offered. The deluxe edition will include the game, a SteelBook, an art book, 4 pin badges, and 4 keychains. That version will cost $59.99, and will be exclusive to Walmart.

What's in the Box?

(Photo: Paramount, Outright Games)

TMNT fans willing to spend a bit more can go for the collector's edition instead. Priced at $199.99, the collector's edition includes a copy of the game, the season pass, a statue of the Pizza Van, an art book, an LED sign, a mouse mat, a pen and notebook, a poster, stickers, 4 patches, and 5 pin badges, all in a huge collector's box. The collector's edition is exclusive to GameStop, and an image of the contents can be found below.

The deluxe and collector's editions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The game is also slated to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but those versions will just have a standard edition. The base game will retail for $39.99, so the deluxe edition is just $20 more, but TMNT fans will have to decide for themselves if the extra is worth it.

TMNT Games in 2024

This year is already pretty stacked for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games. Last month saw the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, which was a port of an arcade game based on the 2012 animated series. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is also set to arrive this summer, as a timed console exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Mutants Unleashed seems to be the last TMNT game coming this year, but its connection to the recent movie might help it appeal to fans of all ages. The game is a 3D brawler/platformer, and will feature all four turtles as playable characters. Players can expect to see other returning characters from the film, including Rocksteady.

Hopefully this announcement from Outright Games means that we'll see more details announced soon! At this time, we don't know if the game will have any returning voice actors from the movie, or what the plot will be.

