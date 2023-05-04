Apple Arcade Adds Brand New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game and Many More

Apple Arcade subscribers just got quite the influx of games with 20 different titles added to the subscription service this week. Those games include a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title called TMNT Splintered Fate that's totally new and is an Apple Arcade exclusive. It's joined by several Disney games, a farming sim, the mobile version of the acclaimed Limbo, and a Little Nightmares game, too. All of those are available in Apple Arcade now if you're subscribed to that service or one of Apple's bundles that include an Apple Arcade subscription and all of its games.

The full list of games new to the service as of today can be found below courtesy of Apple's announcement. You'll find more on TMNT Splintered Fate below, too, which is the headliner of this particular content update.

New Apple Arcade Games

TMNT Splintered Fate

Disney SpellStruck

WHAT THE CAR?

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Chess Universe+

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Farming Simulator 20+

Getting Over It+

Hill Climb Racing+

Iron Marines+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

LIMBO+

My Town Home – Family Games+

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

PPKP+

Snake.io+

Temple Run+

Time Locker+

Very Little Nightmares+

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a cultural phenomenon for over four decades, captivating audiences with their unique blend of action, humor, and personality," a preview of the new TMNT game said. "In their latest adventure, available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Splinter is missing and the brothers are under attack. Unravel the mysteries to discover the sinister hand behind the mayhem. Join Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on a co-op roguelike adventure where their unique attacks combine with randomized power-ups for some gnarly fun. Search for clues and hints across NYC with help from familiar allies like April, Metalhead, Casey Jones, and more."

Apple Arcade is open. Anytime, anywhere.



Today, we're excited to reveal 20 games added to the service–including four brand-new Arcade Originals.



Here's what's new: https://t.co/DgD10qLsm9 pic.twitter.com/A9ySEcw7cv — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) May 4, 2023

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and gives you access to these games and more similar to other gaming subscriptions like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. It's also part of the Apple One membership if you're an avid Apple user, but the service often gives out free trials, too, if you need to be convinced before subscribing.