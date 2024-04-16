Nintendo Hosting New Indie World Showcase This Week

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding an Indie World Showcase this week. The digital event will take place on Wednesday, April 17th at 7 a.m. PT and will feature "roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024." As is usually the case with these events, Nintendo has not offered any details about what to expect. Fans are just going to have to tune in to see, and they'll be able to watch the show streaming on either Twitch right here or YouTube right here.

For those that have never watched one, Indie World Showcases are similar to Nintendo Direct presentations, but they exclusively center around games coming from smaller developers and publishers. Previous Indie World events have focused on games like Shantae: Risky Revolution, Rift of the NecroDancer, and The Outer Wilds, so that should give you an idea of what types of games will be on display. Anyone hoping for updates on first-party titles like Metroid Prime 4 or Pokemon Legends: Z-A will have to wait for a bigger event!

It's possible that tomorrow's Indie World presentation could see an announcement for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The long-awaited sequel was supposed to release last year, and it's been a long time since there have been any updates from developer Team Cherry. However, there have been a lot of hints that the game's release is coming soon. Ratings for the game have been spotted in South Korea and Australia, and Xbox boss Sarah Bond offered a reminder last week that the game is going to get a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, even though we don't know exactly when day one will be.

An announcement during tomorrow's Indie World Showcase would make a lot of sense. The first Hollow Knight performed very well on Switch, selling 250,000 copies in just two weeks. That's an impressive feat, and Silksong would be a perfect fit for the type of audience that watches these events. It could even get a shadow drop tomorrow, as we've seen with many other games following Indie World Showcases!

Nintendo Switch in 2024

Some indie announcements could help Nintendo fill out its release calendar for this year. It was widely believed that a new Nintendo system was going to be released in the second half of 2024, but it was apparently pushed back to early 2025. At this time, there are no first-party Nintendo games announced beyond June. That's actually not too unusual for Nintendo, as the company often doesn't announce plans for the holiday season until the summer. As such, we can probably expect a full Nintendo Direct in June or July, but nothing has been confirmed.

Are you excited about this week's Indie World Showcase? What games are you hoping to see featured? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!