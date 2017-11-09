The Five: ‘Tekken 7’ And Other Video Games You Need To Play This Week

(Photo: Bandai Namco) Keeping track of the latest video games is no easy task. Between PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile, dozens of new games come out every week, and a lot of them aren't very good. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Thankfully, you don't have to, because every week in The Five I dig through the mountain of new releases to find the diamonds you may have otherwise missed. Every edition of The Five will include a Pick of the Week and four other games you should be keeping an eye on. Whether you want to know about the latest triple-A blockbuster, or the hot new thing on Steam, The Five has you covered. So, without further ado...

Pick of the Week Tekken 7 (PC, Xbox One & PS4, June 2) 2017 is set to be huge year for fighting fans! We just got our hands on Injustice 2, and now Tekken 7 is getting ready to throw down. The first numbered sequel in the series in almost a decade, Tekken 7 uses Unreal Engine 4 to deliver some impressively detailed graphics. Tekken 7 will launch with a ton of content, including a weighty 38 fighter roster, featuring 8 new characters. You also get a full cinematic story mode, which promises to tell the final chapter in the Mishima Blood Saga, which has dominated the Tekken series for the past 20 years. Of course, combat been tuned up, and you can expect the same top-notch online experience you always get from Bandai Namco fighters. Start training your thumbs for the gruelling combofest, now!

This Week on Steam and Console Digital Stores The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - From The Gallows (PC, Mac, Xbox One & PS4, May 30) The final episode of Telltale Games' latest The Walking Dead season arrives this week. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - From the Gallows puts brothers Javier and David on a (possibly final) collision course, as a giant horde of walkers invade Richmond. Who will live and who will die? What final shocker does Telltale have in store for us? You know there has to be one! You'll just have to play to find out.

This Week on Steam and Console Digital Stores Tokyo 42 (PC & Xbox One, May 31) Tokyo 42 is basically Hitman meets the classic Mighty Max toys from the 90s. You play as an assassin who must take out his targets using stealth and stylish fast-paced gunplay across a series of intricately-designed miniature levels. Tokyo 42 requires you to keep up with the action, while also twisting, turning, and exploring its adorable little worlds. This game promises to be tough, but fun.

This Week on Steam The Long Journey Home (PC, May 30) Looking for a good space exploration game, but disappointed by the blandness of No Man's Sky and general jankiness of Mass Effect: Andromeda? Well, you might want to give The Long Journey Home a try. In a setup lifted from Star Trek: Voyager, you find yourself stranded on the wrong side of the galaxy. As you try to make your way home, you'll have to manage your crew, explore numerous procedurally generated planets, and interact with various strange alien races. Check out The Long Journey Home on Steam.