Tekken 7: Noctis Reveal Coming Soon in Special Final Fantasy Collaboration Stream

Square Enix has announced that it will be hosting a “Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report Tekken 7 Collaboration Special” broadcast next week on March 14th that will notably divulge more information on Tekken 7‘s Noctis character DLC.

The broadcast will begin at 6:00 a.m. EST, and will commemorate the release this week of Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, as well as Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. Further, it will notably feature the special guest of Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata.

So where does Tekken 7 come into play? Well, Square Enix will also be joined by Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada. The broadcast will feature not only overviews of both the Windows Edition and Royal Edition, but will also most importantly, as mentioned above, provide more information on the upcoming Noctis character DLC for Tekken 7.

Square Enix failed to go into further details on what type of information will be provided, though a special broadcast — which you’ll be able to watch live via YouTube — would seem to indicate something meaty.

Noctis is poised to be the third guest character to join the Tekken 7 roster, following in the footsteps of Street Fighter’s Akuma and Geese Howard of Fatal Fury fame. When exactly he will join the roster, hasn’t been divulged.

For those that don’t know: Noctis is a playable character and the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XV. The Crown Prince and heir to the throne of Lucis, Noctis has the ability to wield the power of Lucian Kings. And as we saw in his announcement trailer, he looks quite the competitor, with the ability to warp short distances, phase through solid matter, and make weapons manifest out of thin air. And of course, even in the most intense battles, he never lets his spiky black hair look anything less than perfect.

Both Tekken 7 and Final Fantasy XV are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.