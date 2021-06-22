Tekken x Street Fighter Not Officially Dead, Still Just on Hold

✖

As you might recall, there were reports over the weekend of Tekken x Street Fighter, the long-gestating fighting video game from Bandai Namco, seemingly being officially dead based on comments made during a video conversation between the Tekken franchise's Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken 7 game director Kouhei Ikeda. As it turns out, and as we speculated could be the case, there was missing nuance from the English translation. Harada has since clarified that, essentially, nothing has changed, and development is still on hold.

"In any case, the status is not much different from the status I told you about before. Well, the fact that the status has not changed is not a nice thing for us and for you," Harada's explanation reads in part. "We are still hopeful that TKxSF will resume development when the opportunity arises. However, such a title cannot be moved just for the convenience of one company in terms of marketing and branding, and it also affects each other's development resources. For now, we are just waiting for the right opportunity."

There was some missing nuance in the English translation of this video. We apologize for this error, we’re very sorry.

"We started the project back in 2012 and the real interesting question then was, what is going to happen when the Tekken team designs characters for Street Fighter? We started creating 3D models and I really liked them – they looked super cool – and the project progressed to about 30% completion," Harada told VGC back in 2019. "However, when we were ready to progress further with the project, Capcom released Street Fighter V and then we released Tekken 7. Those titles are some of the best fighting games ever and they became very successful."

As noted above, it would appear that Tekken x Street Fighter is actually not officially dead, but development remains on hold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tekken franchise right here, and all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.

