Telltale’s Minecraft: Story Mode Is Being Delisted

If you haven’t played Minecraft: Story Mode from the defunct Telltale Games or haven’t had the chance to finish all the game’s episodes yet, you’ve got until June 25th to download whatever chapters of the story-based game you’re interested in. It’ll be delisted after that date, Mojang said, which means you won’t be able to download any episodes through the official marketplaces. This Minecraft spinoff’s delisting is the result of Telltale Games being shut down, a closure which led to questions about what would happen to all its narrative-driven experiences.

Some games from Telltale like its The Walking Dead series have been fortunate enough to continue on through work from others like Skybound Games, but Minecraft: Story Mode is among the titles that’ll be delisted now that the studio is no more. Mojang announced the delisting in a post on the Minecraft site and said June 25th will be the date that the story mode’s various episodes from two seasons are removed from storefronts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today, we have some important information to share for all players of Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2, on behalf of its publisher,” Mojang said. “As you might have heard, its publisher is no longer in business, which unfortunately means that Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be supported. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June.”

The full message from the publisher confirmed that both Season 1 and 2 will be affected by the delisting.

“On behalf of the publisher, Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2 will no longer be supported on June 25th, 2019,” the message said. “If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June.”

Devices like the PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and mobile platforms are just a few of the places where Minecraft: Story Mode can be experienced. Due to its interactive and cinematic nature, it was even added to Netflix among the streaming service’s other interactive experiences that seem like they are becoming a more appealing pursuit for the company.

Minecraft: Story Mode will be delisted from its various platforms on June 25th.