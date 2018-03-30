TellTale’s The Walking Dead Final Season Details Coming Soon

We are officially at the end of the road for TellTale’s The Walking Dead and the team behind the episodic adventure are preparing their own farewell to our beloved Clementine with a full reveal of what’s in store this coming week during the PAX East event.

Get your first look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season at our PAX East panel next Friday, April 6 at 12:30pm ET. You can also stream it from home on Twitch. Get all the details here: https://t.co/NKGG4F7yLx pic.twitter.com/WmAgkw9MeQ — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 30, 2018

It will be hard to say goodbye, especially to Clementine. Watching her grow up through the series narrative was … gut wrenching, at times. She’s not the little girl we first met anymore, and we hope that they give her the send off she deserves!

We know that the final season will be in good hands, especially since TellTale is bringing back some of the OG writers to send off the series for good. Gary Whitta, esteemed writer from the very first season, will be making his return to TellTale for the final farewell.

TellTale’s The Walking Dead has been highly praised for its gritty storyline and intriguing characters. Clementine quickly became a fan favourite, but there was more than just her to love about the series. As for Gary Whitta, he co-wrote the entire storyline and was at the helm for episode 4. He left the series after 400 Days, the game’s first DLC, to pursue bigger and better things such as his work on Star Wars Rogue One. But now as the game reaches its final season, he has returned.

Whitta will be resuming his time with The Walking Dead as a story consultant in order to bring Clementine’s story to a rightful close. Since he’s been with the character from the start, it’s fitting that he be brought back to see how she ends. As a character with her own strengths and beloved determination, it will be interesting to see where Whitta and the team take her on her final journal.

This is what Whitta said about his reprisal into TellTale’s world earlier this year:

“Collaborating with Telltale on the first season of Clementine’s journey through the world of The Walking Dead was one of the highlights of my career, so reuniting with them to now bring her story to a close with this final season feels like a homecoming. Clementine has become not just one of the most compelling characters in the Walking Dead pantheon but one of the great video game characters of all time. I hope we’re able to do justice to her and to her millions of fans. This one feels special.”