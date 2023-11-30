Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2023's Biggest Hits Out of Nowhere

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud have been updated with two new games late last night, out of nowhere. What makes the random, stealth drop notable though is not that it happened, but that one of the two new games added is one of 2023's biggest hits. Not only did Xbox say nothing about the pair of games coming, it didn't mention them when they were added last night, and so far today, this hasn't changed.

Both of the games come the way of Gunfire Games, a studio that was best known for making some of the Darksiders games before making Remnant: From the Ashes in 2019 and its even more popular 2023 sequel, Remnant 2. Given its age and the fact its predecessor has been added at the same time, Remnant: From the Ashes isn't a very notable addition, especially because the two games aren't related from a narrative perspective. However, Remnant 2 is one of Xbox Game Pass' biggest 2023 games.

How long either game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. Microsoft, per usual, does not disclose this information. What we do know is that as long as each game is available via the subscription service, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can buy each, outright, for 20 percent off. We also know it would normally set you back $90 to buy and play both games so to have both now be included with Xbox Game Pass is a great deal for subscribers.

Remnant 2: "Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity's extinction."

Remnant: From the Ashes: "Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you'll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost."