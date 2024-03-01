Terminator: Survivors Release Date Revealed

Last week, developer Nacon announced that it would finally reveal the long-anticipated Terminator survival project. That announcement finally came today as part of the latest Nacon Direct. There, Nacon announced the survival game will be called Terminator: Survivors and it'll be out later this year. However, it's worth noting that Terminator: Survivors will launch as an early access game, meaning it won't be completely finished and players will be able to help influence development with user feedback throughout the process. The whole thing kicks off when Terminators: Survivors launches on October 24th.

What Is Terminators: Survivors?

Hasta la vista, baby.



Terminator: Survivors, available in Steam Early Access on October 24th and coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.@SurviveTheT800 #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/PdonJkyeqc — Nacon (@Nacon) February 29, 2024

As mentioned, Terminators: Survivors is yet another open-world survival game launching in early access during 2024. We've seen games like Palworld and Enshrouded have major success to start the year, and Nacon is putting a relatively massive property behind it with the Terminator license. That doesn't make it a guaranteed hit, but it doesn't hurt.

Survivors is set four years after Judgment Day in the Terminator timeline. That means players will need to work on their own or with up to three friends to rebuild society. However, Skynet's machines are always lurking and will attack with ruthless aggression until they complete their goal of eradicating all of humanity. During the journey, players will iconic characters from the long-running series and "unravel the truth" about what took place on Judgement Day. Of course, with Survivors being an early-access game, we'll likely see that tale teased out over several updates.

What Else Was Announced at Nacon Connect 2024?

Of course, Terminator: Survivors was only one of the announcements from today's Nacon Connect 2024. The most notable (outside of Survivors) was the reveal of Greedfall 2: The Dying World's early access release window on PC. The sequel to the 2019 game is due out later this summer. Calling it a sequel is kind of a misnomer because Greedfall 2 is a prequel to the first game despite having a "2" in the title.

Nacon also revealed a new racing sim called Endurance Motorsport Series, which will place a heavy focus on getting into the nitty-gritty of racing in 2025. There's also a roguelike called Ravenswatch that players can hop into with up to four players and another survival game called Welcome to Paradize that's already available. Finally, Nacon also revealed its next slate of sports games, including TieBreak (tennis), Rugby 24, Pro Cycling Manager 2024, MXGP (motocross), and the Schoolyard DLC for Session: Skate Sim.