Tesla Making Big Change to Playable Video Games in Cars

Following a software update, Tesla cars will no longer be able to play video games while in motion. The touch screen in Tesla vehicles was meant to allow passengers the opportunity to play games like Cuphead, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. However, an investigation was opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into whether drivers were the ones actually playing these games. Previously, games were only accessible while the vehicle was in park, but that changed with an update one year ago. In a statement, the NHTSA addressed Tesla’s reversal.

“Following the opening of a preliminary evaluation of Tesla’s ‘PassengerPlay,’ Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionalityof this feature,” an NHTSA spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN. “In a new softwareupdate, ‘Passenger Play’ will now be locked and unusable when thevehicle is in motion.”

Even if passengers are the ones playing the games on the car’s touchscreen, there were concerns from the NHTSA that it “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.” Given how animated some gamers can be when playing, it’s not hard to imagine what a distraction that could be! Passengers can always opt to use portable gaming devices instead, and the screens for systems like the Nintendo Switch or Analogue Pocket would be far less visible to drivers. The NHTSA investigation into Passenger Play was spurred by a complaint from an anonymousTesla owner. The complaint regarded both the accessibility of videogames, as well as web browsing.

“The video games are allegedly restricted only to passengers. Webbrowsing is available to anyone at any time,” the complaint reads. “Whyis a manufacturer allowed to create an inherently distracting live videowhich takes over 2/3 of the screen which the driver relies on for allvehicle information? NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the frontseat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion.Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklesslynegligent.”

CNN points out that the NHTSA is also investigating Tesla vehicles overaccidents involving Autopilot options, insinuating that driversdistracted by video games could overly rely on those options,which are supposed to be used only when the driver remains aware andkeeps both hands on the wheel. It’s unclear whether there is any connection, but Tesla’s decision to limit the video game feature could make a difference!

