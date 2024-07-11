The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Making Big Changes to Grandpa

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre players can soon expect to see big changes to the way that Grandpa perks work in the game. According to Gun Media, the developers have been looking for ways to make the character a bigger part of each match, and to do that, they’ve decided to lock Grandpa’s perks behind different levels. If Slaughter family players want to unlock these perks, they have to make sure that Grandpa eats enough so that his Family Bond reaches that level. The change will go forward on July 16th, and players can expect the perks to fall into the following categories:

Level One:

Animal Farm

Experienced Stalkers

Well Well Well

Windoom

Level Two:

Always in Sync

Barge to the Point

Brute Strength

Suffocating Grip

Swing for the Fences

Level Three:

Don’t Have All Day

Excited Grandpa

Exterior Alarms

Nobody Escapes Hell

Well Fed Young’uns

In theory, this change is going to add more strategy, and could have a major impact on each player’s build. As Gun Media notes, if every Slaughter family member goes into the match with a Level Three perk, it’s going to be a lot more important to make sure that Grandpa is well fed. The goal of this update is to change things up, and hopefully make Grandpa a more vital part of the game. Of course, encouraging the Slaughter family to focus on feeding Grandpa early could also help Victims, giving them more opportunity to escape while the Killers are distracted. That possibility should encourage players to work together as a team and divide up the work.

It remains to be seen whether that will actually happen, but reception to the change has been mostly positive on social media. Some players seem genuinely enthusiastic about these changes, while others are more cautiously optimistic. It’s easy to see what the developers are going for with these changes, and Gun Media has already said that it will be listening to player feedback to see how people feel once the new update goes live next week. That’s not the only thing players will have to look forward to on July 16th, as that day will also see the release of Sonny’s Outfit Pack II.

How do you feel about these changes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Do you think this will make for a better game?