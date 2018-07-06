The Art of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cover Revealed, Release Date

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey promises a new experience for both veterans of Ubisoft’s franchise and newcomers to the series. From a brand new dialogue wheel, the option to choose gender – even romance options – there is a lot to love about the upcoming title dropping later this year. But it’s not just the new features that have people excited, it’s the stunning world to explore as well. Now, fans can explore even further because ‘The Art of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ has officially been unveiled.

According to the new book’s official description:

“Discover the art of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in this exclusive collection. The Art of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey features concept sketches, texture studies, character art from the game, plus insightful commentary from the creators.

The newest game in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, takes players on an epic voyage through history. The Art of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey collates hundreds of concept arts, including sketches, final paintings, and 3D renders, alongside in-depth commentary from the artists and developers, representing the ultimate insight into the design processes behind the game.”

The new book will be shipping out on October 9th, which is a few days after the game makes its grand debut, for $39.99! The hardcover edition will also be perfect for those aspiring cosplayers out there, with incredible details revealed for the many different characters Odyssey will introduce us to. Interested in scooping one up for yourself? You can pre-order your own copy right here.

I recently got my hands on the title and I can say that I was very much enthralled with Kassandra’s character and I can’t wait to learn more about her! This art book will give me, and others also interested in her, a much closer look at her character!

You can learn even more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with our community hub here with all of the latest and greatest in AC news! As far as the game itself, Odyssey releases on October 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC!