The Callisto Protocol Teasing New Enemy Type

The official Twitter account for The Callisto Protocol just dropped a major hint at a new update. The Tweet in question has a black silhouette of an enemy alongside wording that states that "the monstrosities of Black Iron are evolving." The enemy in question looks pretty big, and some of its hard edges might indicate that it's some kind of cyborg. The Tweet has already led to a ton of speculation that this could be for the game's new story content. Unfortunately, Striking Distance Studios has not offered any additional information just yet, but clearly something big is getting teased!

The Tweet from the game's official Twitter account can be found embedded below.

The monstrosities of Black Iron are evolving... pic.twitter.com/P4qrmYRIdK — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) June 15, 2023

New story content was already confirmed for The Callisto Protocol, but Striking Distance Studios has not revealed a release date at this time. Today's Tweet could indicate that the story content is coming soon, but it's hard to say for sure. Whatever the case might be, it's gotten fans buzzing, as they wonder if this truly is for the story DLC, and what the deal might be with these new enemies. Clearly the inhabitants of Black Iron Prison have evolved in some way, and that might mean that their tactics are changing on top of having a new physical appearance. Hopefully the developer won't keep fans waiting too long for more information, or a full reveal!

The Callisto Protocol released late last year on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Directed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding The Callisto Protocol ahead of its release. Unfortunately, the survival horror game failed to deliver on expectations, and was both a critical and commercial disappointment for publisher Krafton. Despite this, the game has received several updates over the last few months, including a Riot Mode added in May, and a Contagion level difficulty back in March. Hopefully these new additions have made the game more enjoyable for players!

